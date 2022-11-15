G20 Summit Indonesia: World leaders converge in Bali, PM Modi to hold back-to-back meetings

As G20 presidency, Indonesia made its best effort to bridge profound & wide differences. But success can only be achieved if all of us are fully committed to work to set aside differences to produce something concrete, beneficial for world, says Indonesian Pres Joko Widodo as Summit opens.

"We also witnessed the world order & int'l law being tested. Today, eyes of the world are focussed on our meeting - will we be able to succeed or will we add another item to number of failures? In my view, G20 must succeed & must not fail," Indonesian Pres Joko Widodo added.