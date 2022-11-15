G20 Summit Indonesia: World leaders converge in Bali, PM Modi to hold back-to-back meetings

G20 Summit Indonesia: The annual world leaders meeting has opened up in Bali to discuss global challenges with PM Modi set to put forth India's perspective on issues including health, post-pandemic economic recovery, digitisation, and energy & food security. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold several bilateral sittings with counterparts on the sidelines of G20. US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are among heads from 20 countries and the European Union who are present in Bali. Modi, who received a warm and colourful welcome in traditional Balinese style upon his arrival, said he look forward to having discussions with world leaders on the global issues during his visit. "During the Bali summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health and digital transformation,” Modi had said ahead of his departure from Delhi.