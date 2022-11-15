Tuesday, November 15, 2022
     
  G20 Summit Indonesia: World leaders converge in Bali, PM Modi to hold back-to-back meetings
G20 Summit Indonesia: World leaders converge in Bali, PM Modi to hold back-to-back meetings

G20 Summit Indonesia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were among a host of world leaders who have arrived to attend the G20 summit which is likely to be dominated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on the global economy.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2022 8:12 IST
PM Modi greets Indonesia's President Joko Widodo as he
PM Modi greets Indonesia's President Joko Widodo as he arrives for the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, Indonesia.

G20 Summit Indonesia: The annual world leaders meeting has opened up in Bali to discuss global challenges with PM Modi set to put forth India's perspective on issues including health, post-pandemic economic recovery, digitisation, and energy & food security. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold several bilateral sittings with counterparts on the sidelines of G20. US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are among heads from 20 countries and the European Union who are present in Bali. Modi, who received a warm and colourful welcome in traditional Balinese style upon his arrival, said he look forward to having discussions with world leaders on the global issues during his visit. "During the Bali summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health and digital transformation,” Modi had said ahead of his departure from Delhi.

Live updates :G20 Summit

  Nov 15, 2022 8:12 AM (IST)

    PM Modi holds brief discussion with US President Joe Biden | WATCH

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a brief discussion with US President Joe Biden at the start of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

  Nov 15, 2022 8:10 AM (IST)

    PM Modi greets US President Joe Biden, holds brief discussion with French Prez Emmanuel Macron

    PM Modi greets US President Joe Biden, holds a brief discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron as G20 Summit begins.

    India Tv - PM Modi, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron

    Image Source : PMOPM Modi with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron

     

     

  Nov 15, 2022 8:00 AM (IST)

    Success can only be achieved if all of us are fully committed, says Indonesian President Joko Widodo

    As G20 presidency, Indonesia made its best effort to bridge profound & wide differences. But success can only be achieved if all of us are fully committed to work to set aside differences to produce something concrete, beneficial for world, says Indonesian Pres Joko Widodo as Summit opens.

    "We also witnessed the world order & int'l law being tested. Today, eyes of the world are focussed on our meeting - will we be able to succeed or will we add another item to number of failures? In my view, G20 must succeed & must not fail," Indonesian Pres Joko Widodo added.

  Nov 15, 2022 7:45 AM (IST)

    US President Joe Biden meets PM Modi

    US President Joe Biden meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Apurva Kempisnky hotel in Bali where the leaders will attend the 17th G20 Summit.

     

  Nov 15, 2022 7:33 AM (IST)

    PM Modi with EAM Dr S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant in Bali

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with EAM Dr S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant in Bali for G20 Summit.

  Nov 15, 2022 7:14 AM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi arrives at Apurva Kempisnky hotel, Bali to attend G20 Summit

    PM Narendra Modi arrives at Apurva Kempisnky hotel, Bali to attend the 17th G20 Summit. He was greeted by the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

  Nov 15, 2022 7:13 AM (IST)

    G20 comprises of 19 countries

    The G20 Summit is taking place in Bali, Indonesia.

    It comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

