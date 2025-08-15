From hailing Op Sindoor to highlighting success of Make in India: Top quotes from PM Modi's speech As India commemorates its 79th Independence Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his traditional arrival at the historic Red Fort, extending greetings to citizens and members of the security forces. A significant visual element of the annual celebrations continues to be the PM's turban.

India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day today with full patriotic fervour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the historic Red Fort to mark the occasion. He arrived at the ceremony wearing a vibrant saffron turban, a striking and symbolic element of the annual celebrations. Throughout the event, he greeted the gathered citizens and security personnel warmly.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi spoke at length on several key national and global issues, outlining the government’s vision and priorities for the future.

Top quotes from PM Modi’s speech

- My beloved citizens of India, this festival of independence is a festival of 140 crore resolutions. It is a moment of collective achievements, filled with pride and joy. The nation is continuously strengthening the spirit of unity. Today, 140 crore citizens are immersed in the colours of the Tiranga

- Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I pay my respectful homage to the makers of the Constitution, who guide the country and give direction to the country

- Entire India was outraged, and the entire world was shocked by such a massacre (Pahalgam)...Operation Sindoor is the expression of that outrage....Destruction in Pakistan is so massive that new revelations are being made every day and new information is coming out daily

- In the past few days, we have been facing natural disasters, landslides, cloudbursts, and many other calamities. Our sympathies are with the affected people. State governments and the central government are working together with full strength on rescue operations, relief efforts, and rehabilitation work

- When we speak of different aspects of technology, I draw your attention to semiconductors, as an example. I am not at the Red Fort to criticise any government; I do not want to do it. But the youth of the country should know about it. File work on semiconductors began 50-60 years ago in our country. The idea of semiconductor factory came forth 50-60 years ago. You would be surprised to know that the idea of semiconductor was killed in the womb 50-60 years ago. We lost 50-60 years

- We have seen the wonders of Made in India in OperationSindoor. Even the enemy was shocked at the kind of ammunition that was destroying them within seconds. Had we not been self-reliant, would we have been able to carry out Operation Sindoor at such a level? In the last 10 years, we set our target to become self-reliant in the defence sector, and today we are seeing the results

- We are now also heading towards 'Samudra Manthan'. Taking this forward, we want to work in Mission Mode to look for the oil and gas reserves in the sea. So, India is about to launch National Deep Water Exploration Mission

- Today, I urge the young scientists, talented youth, engineers, professionals and all departments of the Government that we should have our jet engines for our own Made in India fighter jets

- Countless people sacrificed their lives for Independence, spent their entire youth in prisons, and dedicated their lives to breaking the chains of slavery... 'Gulami ne humey nirdhan bana diya, gulami ne humey nirbhar bhi bana diya... Mere desh ke kisano ne khoon paseena ek kar ke desh ke ann ke bhandaar bhar diye'

- We are working on semiconductors on Mission Mode...By the end of this year, Made in India semiconductor chips, made by the people in India, will hit the market