Wrestler Sushil Kumar's four associates arrested in Delhi in Sagar Rana murder case

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested four associates of wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the Sagar Rana murder case. The accused Bhupender (38 years), Mohit (22 years), Gulab (24 years), and Manjeet (29 years) were arrested last night from Kanjhawala area in the national capital. They are active members of Kala Asauda – Neeraj Bawana gang, police said.

The Rohini cell of Delhi Police was on Tuesday alerted about the movement of the four accused involved in the Sagar Rana muder case. As per the information received, the accused were to meet their associate Kala at Ghewra village, Haryana.

The Special Staff Rohini, acting on the tip-off laid a trap near Ghewra railway crossing and apprehended all the four accused following identification through an informer. During interrogation, police said that arrested men revealed the entire conspiracy and sequence of events of the murder of wrestler Sagar.

The two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay, alias Sunil was earlier arrested from Mundka on Sunday. The case relates to the May 4 incident at the stadium in which wrestler Sagar Rana died and two of his friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers.

Kumar won bronze in 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and silver in 2012 London Olympic Games in 66 kg category. He is also an employee of the Indian Railways, and is posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhattrasal Stadium.

