Image Source : FILE Former Punjab CM Badal hails BJP - JJP alliance

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Sunday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) for joining hands to honour the mandate of the people of Haryana.

Extending wishes to the BJP-JJP alliance, the Akali Dal patron and five-time former Chief Minister Badal said he is confident that the two parties will work together in a constructive manner for the welfare of the poor and social harmony.

Badal will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP-JJP government headed by Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Sunday afternoon.

Also Read: BJP-led alliance with provide stable govt, says Fadnavis

Also Read: Priyanka flays govt over furlough to Chautala after BJP-JJP deal