Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Former Left Front minister Kshiti Goswami passes away

Former Left Front minister Kshiti Goswami passes away

Senior Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader and former West Bengal minister Kshiti Goswami died at a private hospital in Chennai due to old-age-related illness on Sunday morning.

PTI PTI
Kolkata Published on: November 24, 2019 10:04 IST
Former Left Front minister Kshiti Goswami passes away
Image Source : FILE

Former Left Front minister Kshiti Goswami passes away

Senior Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader and former West Bengal minister Kshiti Goswami died at a private hospital in Chennai due to old-age-related illness on Sunday morning, family sources said. He was 77 and is survived by his wife and daughter.

Apart from old-age-related illness, Goswami was also suffering from a lung infection for which he was admitted to the Chennai hospital where he breathed his last, the family sources said.

The leader of RSP, which was a constituent of the Left Front, was the state PWD minister for more than two decades since the late eighties till 2011 when the regime was voted out of power.

He was also the state secretary of the RSP for a few years since 2012. 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPune RPF save girl taken by local gang to abandoned Railway cabin