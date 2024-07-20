'Blatant Overreach': BJP rips Vijayan govt apart on appointment of foreign secretary in Kerala

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BJP Kerala President K Surendran slams state government for appointing foreign secretary

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K Surendran on Saturday slammed the Kerala government for appointing a Foreign Secretary in the state. He called it a blatant overreach and a violation of the Union list of our Constitution. He also questioned the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government if he wanted to establish Kerala as a "separate nation."

In a post on social media platform X, Surendran said, "The appointment of an IAS officer as 'Foreign Secretary' in Kerala by CM Pinarayi Vijayan is a blatant overreach and a violation of the Union list of our Constitution. The LDF government has no mandate in foreign affairs. This unconstitutional move sets a dangerous precedent. Is CM Pinarayi Vijayan trying to establish Keralam as a separate nation?"

Vijayan govt appoints Foreign Secretary

The BJP's statement comes after the Vijayan government appointed IAS officer K Vasuki as 'Foreign Secretary' in Kerala. He is currently the Labour and Skills Department Secretary and has been given an additional charge of the matters connected with the External Co-operation. According to the government order dated July 15, signed by Joint Secretary Manikantan, "Dr K Vasuki IAS (KL 2008), Secretary, Labour and Skills Department will hold the additional charge of the matters connected with the External Co-operation. The officer will coordinate and supervise all the matters in this regard and incidental thereto, in addition to the existing charges".

Resident Commissioner in Delhi to support Foreign Secretary

The order also specified that the Resident Commissioner at Kerala House in Delhi will support Vasuki in matters concerning External Cooperation and will liaise with the Ministry of External Affairs, Missions and Embassies. "The General Administration (Political) Department will deal with the subjects related to external co-operation and will assist Dr K Vasuki IAS till alternate arrangements are made. The Resident Commissioner, Kerala House, New Delhi will support the officer in the matters of External Co-operation, to liaise with the Ministry of External Affairs, Missions and Embassies etc," the order mentioned.

