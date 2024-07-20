Saturday, July 20, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. 'Blatant Overreach': BJP rips Vijayan govt apart on appointment of foreign secretary in Kerala

'Blatant Overreach': BJP rips Vijayan govt apart on appointment of foreign secretary in Kerala

The matters related to foreign affairs come under the Union List in the Seventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution. Accordingly, the state has no role in external affairs. BJP is using this to call the appointment of a foreign secretary a violation of the constitution.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Thiruvananthapuram Published on: July 20, 2024 17:17 IST
Foreign Secretary appointment in Kerala
Image Source : FILE BJP Kerala President K Surendran slams state government for appointing foreign secretary

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K Surendran on Saturday slammed the Kerala government for appointing a Foreign Secretary in the state. He called it a blatant overreach and a violation of the Union list of our Constitution. He also questioned the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government if he wanted to establish Kerala as a "separate nation."

In a post on social media platform X, Surendran said,  "The appointment of an IAS officer as 'Foreign Secretary' in Kerala by CM Pinarayi Vijayan is a blatant overreach and a violation of the Union list of our Constitution. The LDF government has no mandate in foreign affairs. This unconstitutional move sets a dangerous precedent. Is CM Pinarayi Vijayan trying to establish Keralam as a separate nation?"

Vijayan govt appoints Foreign Secretary

The BJP's statement comes after the Vijayan government appointed IAS officer K Vasuki as  'Foreign Secretary' in Kerala. He is currently the Labour and Skills Department Secretary and has been given an additional charge of the matters connected with the External Co-operation. According to the government order dated July 15, signed by Joint Secretary Manikantan, "Dr K Vasuki IAS (KL 2008), Secretary, Labour and Skills Department will hold the additional charge of the matters connected with the External Co-operation. The officer will coordinate and supervise all the matters in this regard and incidental thereto, in addition to the existing charges". 

Resident Commissioner in Delhi to support Foreign Secretary

The order also specified that the Resident Commissioner at Kerala House in Delhi will support Vasuki in matters concerning External Cooperation and will liaise with the Ministry of External Affairs, Missions and Embassies. "The General Administration (Political) Department will deal with the subjects related to external co-operation and will assist Dr K Vasuki IAS till alternate arrangements are made. The Resident Commissioner, Kerala House, New Delhi will support the officer in the matters of External Co-operation, to liaise with the Ministry of External Affairs, Missions and Embassies etc," the order mentioned.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Kuwait: Kerala-based Indian family of four charred to death in fire accident

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement