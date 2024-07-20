Kuwait: Kerala-based Indian family of four charred to death in fire accident

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Kuwait City: In a tragic development, a four-member family hailing from Kerala's Pathanamthitta, including two children, was killed in a fire accident at their residence in Kuwait. The victims have been identified as Mathew Muzhakkal, his wife Lini Abraham and their children Isaac and Erin.

The incident took place on Friday night at Abbassia in Kuwait. The family reportedly left for Kuwait after their vacation on Thursday night. According to preliminary information received, the fire was caused by a short circuit in the AC in the room.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait expressed its condolences over the deaths of the four Indians and said it is in touch with his family to ensure the early repatriation of their mortal remains. "Embassy @indembkwt expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of Mr Mathews Mulackal, his wife and 2 children due to fire in his flat in Abassiya yesterday night," it said in a post on X.

"Embassy is in touch with his family and will ensure early repatriation of mortal remains," it added. Mathews Mulackal is survived by his mother and three siblings.

"Mathew has been working there for the past 15 years. His wife is a nurse. The children are studying there. They left after their vacation on Thursday night from Nedumbassery," a relative told the media on Saturday.

Notably, this happened more than a month after a massive blaze at a building in Kuwait killed 46 Indian nations. Authorities say an electrical short circuit in the room of the guard on the ground floor of the building caused the blaze. Of the 196 residents in the housing facility, 175 are Indians, 11 are Filipinos and the rest are from Thailand, Pakistan and Egypt.

A special Indian Air Force flight carrying mortal remains of the deceased in the fire tragedy in Kuwait arrived at Palam Technical Airport in the national capital on June 14. The casualties included 23 from Kerala, 7 from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Andhra Pradesh, 3 from Uttar Pradesh, and 2 from Karnataka. While, Bihar, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Haryana each reported one casualty.

(with inputs from agency)