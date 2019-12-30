Monday, December 30, 2019
     
Five Kashmiri political leaders released after four months of detention

​The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday released five political leaders who have been under detention since August 5, the day when the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the state.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: December 30, 2019 18:05 IST
Representational Image

Representational Image

The five leaders released belonged to the National Conference and the PDP, who had been under preventive detention, officials said.

The leaders included Ishfaq Jabbar and Ghulam Nabi Bhat (NC) and Bashir Mir Zahoor Mir and Yasir Reshi (PDP), they said.

Reshi is considered as a rebel PDP leader who had openly revolted against then chief minister and PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti.

On November 25, two political leaders -- Dilawar Mir of the PDP and Ghulam Hassan Mir of the Democratic Party Nationalist -- were released by the new Union Territory administration. 

