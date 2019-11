Image Source : PTI 8 fishermen from Tamil Nadu held by Lankan navy

Eight fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested on Saturday by the Sri Lankan navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters.

The eight, belonging to Kottaipattinam village in Pudukkotai district, were fishing off Analai Island when they were arrested, assistant director of fisheries Kumaresan said.

About 2,000 fishing boats had ventured into the sea from Ramanathapuram and Pudukottai districts in the morning, he said.

