Monday, February 24, 2020
     
  Fire destroys yarn manufacturing factory in Thane, no casualty

Fire destroys yarn manufacturing factory in Thane, no casualty

A fire destroyed a yarn manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday night, a civic official said. There was no casualty in the mishap, he said.

Thane Published on: February 24, 2020 12:22 IST
Fire destroys yarn manufacturing factory in Thane, no casualty
Fire destroys yarn manufacturing factory in Thane, no casualty

 

A fire destroyed a yarn manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday night, a civic official said. There was no casualty in the mishap, he said. 
 
The fire broke out around 10 pm in the factory located at Khokha Compound in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi, Thane's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.
 
Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control around 3.30 am on Monday, the official said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added. 
 

