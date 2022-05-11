Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Patna, several govt documents gutted

A major fire broke out at Patna's Visvesvaraya Bhavan on the Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg on Wednesday morning. Visvesvaraya Bhavan is also referred as the technical secretariat because it houses several government offices.

The blaze was reported on the third floor of the building. It caused huge damage to official records, documents and equipment belonging to several government departments. However, no casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

The fire broke out around 7.30 am. A security guard raised an alarm after he noticed smoke emanating from the building.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. It took nearly 90 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

Some labourers were inside the building when the fire started. They were rescued by the fire department officials. Notably, maintenance work has been going on here since last year.

"The fire is under control and has been completely doused. It broke out on the third floor of the building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," a fire department official told ANI.

