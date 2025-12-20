Fire breaks out at plastic recycling unit in Kerala's Thalassery; firefighting operation underway | Video The fire started around noon and quickly spread through a warehouse near Kandikkal Estate in Thalassery, where large quantities of plastic waste were stored.

Kannur (Kerala):

A massive fire broke out at a plastic recycling unit in Kerala's Kannur district on Saturday afternoon, triggering panic among local residents, although no casualties have been reported so far, officials said.

The blaze erupted around noon at a warehouse near Kandikkal Estate in Thalassery, where large quantities of plastic waste were stored. According to the police, the fire originated inside the storage facility of the recycling unit and spread rapidly due to the highly flammable material.

The situation became more critical as cooking gas cylinders and other hazardous materials were present inside the warehouse, raising fears of possible explosions.

Firefighters and authorities acted swiftly to remove the cylinders to safer locations to prevent the fire from escalating further.

Cause of fire yet to be determined

Fire and Rescue Service teams from Thalassery, Mahe, and Panoor were rushed to the spot and are engaged in intensive firefighting operations to douse the flames.

Officials said precautionary measures are being taken to ensure that the fire does not spread to nearby residential areas and commercial establishments.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and a detailed investigation is underway, authorities said.

