Fire breaks out at LIC building in Tamil Nadu's Madurai; one woman killed | Video Three fire tenders have been pressed into service, who are engaged in dousing the flames, sources in the fire and rescue department said.

Madurai:

A fire broke out at the regional office of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in the Periyar area of Madurai on Wednesday night, resulting in the death of one woman, police said.

The blaze erupted in the LIC office premises, prompting an immediate emergency response. Fire tenders and ambulances were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were launched to control the flames.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known

According to the news agency PTI, sources from the Fire and Rescue Services Department said they received a call about the incident around 8.40 pm, following which three fire engines were pressed into service. Firefighters worked to douse the fire and prevent it from spreading further within the building.

"The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, and it is too early to comment. We are also assessing whether anyone else was trapped inside the building at the time of the incident," a fire department official told PTI.

Police confirmed that one woman lost her life in the fire accident. Further details about the identity of the deceased and the circumstances leading to the fire are awaited, as authorities continue their investigation.

