Massive fire breaks out in slum area in Kolkata's Newtown, six fire tenders rush to spot

Kolkata:

A massive fire broke out in a slum area in Kolkata’s Newtown on Wednesday. Soon after receiving information, six fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control, while four more were on the way, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or injury in the blaze, which broke out in one of the shanties and quickly spread to adjoining areas around 7.15 pm.

The area was cordoned off, and vehicular movement was diverted as local residents and fire services personnel joined hands to bring the fire under control, officials added.