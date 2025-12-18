Thane: Massive fire breaks out at banquet hall during wedding ceremony | Video Thane Fire Brigade dispatched multiple tenders in a flash, storming the site for a fierce showdown with the blaze. Brave firefighters tackled scorching flames and choking smoke, unleashing hoses and ladders to smother the fire and shield adjacent buildings.

Mumbai:

Chaos erupted at a marriage hall in Thane's Ghodbunder area, adjacent to Mumbai, when a sudden blaze tore through the venue during an ongoing wedding ceremony on Thursday (December 18). Guests in festive attire scrambled as flames and smoke rapidly engulfed the hall, turning celebrations into a frantic evacuation. The exact cause remains under probe, but the fire's ferocity prompted immediate alarm, with thick black smoke visible from afar.

Firefighters rush in: Battle against the flames

Alerted instantly, multiple fire tenders from Thane Fire Brigade raced to the spot, launching a high-stakes operation to douse the inferno. Firefighters battled intense heat and smoke, deploying hoses and ladders to contain the spread and prevent it from jumping to nearby structures. Cooling operations continue as teams ensure no hidden embers reignite, showcasing swift emergency response in the densely populated suburb.

All evacuated safely: No casualties reported

In a stroke of relief, all occupants, including bride, groom, and guests, were safely ushered out before the fire intensified, thanks to quick thinking by those present. Preliminary reports confirm zero loss of life or injuries, averting a potential tragedy. Investigations are underway to pinpoint the spark- possibly electrical short-circuit or cooking mishap- and enforce stricter safety norms at event venues.

