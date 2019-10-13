Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at Aditya Arcade building in Mumbai

A fire broke out in a five-storey residential building in Mumbai's Grant Road area on Sunday.

As per reports, no casualty has been reported so far. The fire brigade got a call about the blaze in 'Aditya Arcade' building around 6 am following which its team along with local police and ambulances rushed to the spot.

The blaze engulfed the ground and first floors of the building, the fire brigade official said.

Mumbai: Cooling operation by the fire brigade is underway at Aaditya Arcade building at Charni road, where a level-3 fire broke out this morning. pic.twitter.com/fbeBOHr6kX — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019

#UPDATE: Eight people, stranded in the building, have been rescued by the fire brigade. Search operation is still underway. https://t.co/MI57B8wQaD — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019

While eight to 10 people managed to rush out of the premises on their own, nine were rescued by the fire brigade, he said.

"It was a level-3 fire. We rescued nearly nine people. No casualty has been reported so far," he said.

Of the nine rescued, two stranded on the second floor were brought out with the help of an Angus ladder, he said.

Besides, four persons were rescued from the building's terrace and three from its third floor, the official said.

"The fire has been brought under control," he said, adding the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

Also Read: Breaking: Fire breaks out at a godown in Delhi's Daryaganj, 12 fire tenders rushed

Also Read: Panvel-CST local train catches fire at Vashi Station in Navi Mumbai | Video

Watch | Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Aaditya Arcade building near Dreamland Cinema, Charni road