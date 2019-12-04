FICN stolen from NIA headquarters, 2 arrested

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL/ANI FICN stolen from NIA HQ, 2 arrested

The government informed Parliament on Wednesday that low-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 1.20 crore, which were kept in a locker at the headquarters of anti-terror probe agency NIA, were stolen in August and two persons were arrested in this connection. Replying a written question in the Rajya Sabha, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said the notes were kept at the "malkhana" of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters in New Delhi.

On the basis of a complaint from the malkhana in-charge, the Delhi Police registered a case against two accused, arrested them and seized the stolen FICN, he said.

Of the two arrested persons, Sunil Kumar, a constable, was on attachment in the NIA from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), while the other, Ashok Kumar, was a private employee of a man-power supplying agency, working on a contract basis in the NIA.

Sunil Kumar's attachment with the NIA was terminated on August 30 and a report was sent to the CISF for appropriate action, the minister said. Ashok Kumar was dismissed from the job by his employer, he added.

