Helmets made optional in all cities across Gujarat, 'practical difficulties' cited as reason

Helmets made optional in all cities across Gujarat

The Gujarat government has decided to make helmets optional. The use of helmets has been made voluntary within limits of municipal corporations and municipalities. The decision was approved in a meeting of the state cabinet today.

According to Transport Minister RC Faldu, the state government received a lot of complaints where people were facing practical difficulties in wearing helmets within the urban limits of municipalities and municipal corporations.

"The subject came up for consideration before the government. Today, the Cabinet has decided to make use of helmet voluntary within the limits of municipalities and municipal corporations. However, helmets will be compulsory on state highways, national highways and panchayat roads outside the limits of municipalities and municipal corporations," he said.

