Image Source : FILE PHOTO Father-son duo booked for selling plot of land in Jammu on forged documents

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch on Wednesday booked a father-son duo for allegedly selling a plot of land here for Rs 30 lakh on forged documents, officials said.

The crime branch registered a case against accused Gandharab Singh and his son Arjun Singh of Channi Himmat for cheating a man and duping him of Rs 30 lakh over a plot, falling in a prime location in Jammu city, they said.

A written complaint was received in the crime branch here wherein one Krishan Lal alleged that both the accused executed various 'agreements to sell' with regard to the sale of the land, the officials said.

The accused lured the complainant to enter a deal of Rs 60 lakh as the cost of the plot, out of which Rs 30 lakh was paid in advance after executing various 'agreements to sell' with regard to the sale of the land over which they did not have an ownership title, they said.

However, on the basis of the forged documents, they allured the complainant to hand over Rs 30 lakh in 2017 to them, they said.

Accused Gandharab Singh is a notorious criminal involved in a double murder case in Trikuta Nagar, the officials said.

On receipt of the complaint, a preliminary verification was conducted by the crime branch.

Prima facie it has been established that Gandharab Singh and his son Arjun Singh posed themselves as owners in possession of the land through various forged documents and affidavits and allured the complainant dishonestly, they added.

Latest India News