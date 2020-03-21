Image Source : PTI Farooq Abdullah releases Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD funds to check spread of coronavirus in J&K

National Conference president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Saturday released an amount of Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD funds to combat the spread of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir. "The party president and Srinagar MP released an amount of Rs one crore from his MPLAD funds today to combat the COVID-19 threat in Jammu and Kashmir," a National Conference (NC) spokesperson told news agency PTI. Of the said amount, Rs 50 lakh have been earmarked for SKIMS, Srinagar while Rs 25 lakh each for Budgam and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir.

The Srinagar parliamentary constituency, which is represented by Abdullah in the Lok Sabha, is spread over the three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.

Coronavirus cases in India rose to 271 on Saturday after fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry. Among these are 39 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore. The total figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

(With PTI inputs)