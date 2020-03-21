Saturday, March 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Farooq Abdullah releases Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD funds to check spread of coronavirus in J&K

Farooq Abdullah releases Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD funds to check spread of coronavirus in J&K

Of the said amount, Rs 50 lakh have been earmarked for SKIMS, Srinagar while Rs 25 lakh each for Budgam and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Srinagar Updated on: March 21, 2020 15:48 IST
Farooq Abdullah releases Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD funds to check spread of coronavirus in J&K
Image Source : PTI

Farooq Abdullah releases Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD funds to check spread of coronavirus in J&K

National Conference president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Saturday released an amount of Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD funds to combat the spread of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir. "The party president and Srinagar MP released an amount of Rs one crore from his MPLAD funds today to combat the COVID-19 threat in Jammu and Kashmir," a National Conference (NC) spokesperson told news agency PTI. Of the said amount, Rs 50 lakh have been earmarked for SKIMS, Srinagar while Rs 25 lakh each for Budgam and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir.

The Srinagar parliamentary constituency, which is represented by Abdullah in the Lok Sabha, is spread over the three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases in India rose to 271 on Saturday after fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry. Among these are 39 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore. The total figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

(With PTI inputs)

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X