Farmer agitation to continue, will write open letter to PM over MSP: Samyukt Kisan Morcha

One day after PM Modi announced the repeal of three farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Sunday held an all delegation meeting in Delhi. At a press conference held after the meeting, the body announced that the farmer agitation will continue as per the schedule while adding that it will write an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Briefing media persons, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said, "We will write an open letter to Prime Minister mentioning the pending demands including MSP Committee, its rights, its time frame, its duties; Electricity Bill 2020 and the withdrawal of cases against farmers. We will also write to him to sack the Minister Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident."

However, the farmer leader welcomed the step of farm laws rollback announced by Prime Minister Modi and said, "It was a good step, we welcome it. But a lot of things still remain."

"We discussed repeal of farm laws. After this, some decisions were taken. SKM's predecided programs will continue as it is - Kisan panchayat in Lucknow on November 22 gatherings at all borders on November 26 and a march to Parliament on November 29," he said. Rajewal said that another meeting of SKM will be held on November 27 to discuss way future course of action.

"For a decision on further developments, another meeting of SKM will be held on November 27. The decision will be taken on the basis of the situation until then," he added

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 protesting farmer unions held a meeting today after its core committee meet on Saturday. Rakesh Tikait of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), one of the key organizations leading the agitation, did not attend the meeting as he is currently in Lucknow. Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) meeting, which was going on at the Singhu border, concluded on Sunday.

The meeting was called to discuss the future course of action on farmers' protests after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing the three farm laws.

As the government has agreed to withdraw the three farm laws, the farmer unions have shifted their focus on minimum support price (MSP), demanding a law on it.

The farmers are also demanding compensation for the farmers who lost their lives during farmers' protests and the withdrawal of cases registered against them.

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for the past year across Delhi's borders.

