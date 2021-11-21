Sunday, November 21, 2021
     
Union Cabinet likely to approve bills for withdrawal of farm laws on Wednesday, say Govt sources

The withdrawal bills shall then be introduced in the forthcoming session of Parliament, government sources added.

New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2021 15:47 IST
Image Source : PTI

Farmers dance as they celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three farm reform laws, at Tikri Border in New Delhi

Highlights

  • Union Cabinet will likely approve the withdrawal of the three farm laws on Wednesday (November 24)
  • The winter session of Parliament would commence from November 29.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

The Union Cabinet will likely approve the withdrawal of the three farm laws on Wednesday (November 24), said official sources on Sunday. These bills shall then be introduced in the forthcoming session of Parliament, they added. 

 The winter session of Parliament would commence from November 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws. Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020, namely The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

Also Read | Govt felt farm laws should be repealed now, can be re-enacted later if needed: Rajasthan Governor

