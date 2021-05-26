Image Source : PTI (FILE) Fake Remdesivir racket busted in Haryana, 11 arrested

The Food and Drugs Administration department of Haryana has busted a racket involved in manufacturing large quantities of fake Remdesivir injections. A total of 11 people have been arrested so far in the case by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the police.

According to police, the accused were allegedly selling Meroprnem, as Remdesivir vials by printing fake stickers of M/s Hetero Labs Limited, a company producing the drug.

Police said that 277 vials with fake stickers were recovered. More than 3,300 boxes of Meroprnem were also recovered.

Remdesivir is an antiviral drug used in the treatment of Covid patients.

"Eleven accused have so far been arrested during the investigation. They were selling the injections, used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, to the desperate people at an exorbitant rate," a Haryana police spokesperson said.

During investigations, police traced the manufacturing unit in Nalagarh. The unit is now sealed.

READ MORE: No proof of Remdesivir's effectiveness in COVID patients: Ganga Ram hospital chairperson

READ MORE: COVID-19 patients on home care should not take Remdesivir: AIIMS doctors

Latest India News