Braving rough weather conditions, the Indian Coast Guard successfully evacuated a critically injured 48-year-old man from Lakshadweep Group of Islands.

In a video shared by ANI, the Coast Guard officials are seen trying to evacuate the man who was critically injured in extreme weather conditions in Lakshadweep waters.

