Tuesday, October 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Explosive-like substance recovered from bus in Jammu, 2 persons from Kashmir detained

Explosive-like substance recovered from bus in Jammu, 2 persons from Kashmir detained

Acting on a specific intelligence input, police intercepted the bus at K C Road, near the bus stand, the officials said.

IANS IANS
Jammu Updated on: October 01, 2019 13:24 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

Explosive-like substance recovered from bus in Jammu, 2 persons from Kashmir detained

Two persons from Kashmir were detained on Tuesday after a large quantity of an explosive-like substance was recovered from a bus in the heart of the city, officials said.

Acting on a specific intelligence input, police intercepted the bus at K C Road, near the bus stand, the officials said.

A bag containing over 15 kg of an explosive-like substance was recovered from the bus and two persons were detained for questioning in this connection, they added.

The duo was coming from Kashmir to Jammu, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.

ALSO READ | Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

ALSO READ | Jamia extends last date for admission for Jammu & Kashmir students over communication gap

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryGovernment takes over liquor shops in Andhra pradesh Next StoryRajeev Kumar, ex-Kolkata top cop, gets bail in Saradha scam  