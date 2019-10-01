Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

Pakistan on Tuesday resorted to a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir leading to retaliatory firing by Indian troops, defence sources said.

The ceasefire violation was reported from the Poonch district in Shahpur and Kirni sectors.

"There was unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling from the Pakistani side at around 7.45 a.m. Indian troops retaliated to the shelling. No casualties or injuries have been reported," an Army official told IANS.

Another ceasefire violation had taken place on Monday in the Hiranagar area of Kathua district.

As per sources, a Border Security Force trooper was injured in Monday's firing.