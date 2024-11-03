Sunday, November 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Four, including woman, injured in explosion in Howrah Mail coach in Punjab's Fatehgarh

Four, including woman, injured in explosion in Howrah Mail coach in Punjab's Fatehgarh

The explosion took place in a plastic bucket containing firecrackers around 10.30 pm on Saturday night when the train was headed to Howrah from Amritsar

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Chandigarh Updated on: November 03, 2024 13:40 IST
Train, Punjab
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Explosion in train: At least four passengers were injured after an explosion took place in a general coach of the Howrah Mail near Sirhind railway station in Fatehgarh district of Punjab, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said on Sunday. 

Explosion due to firecrackers 

According to the officials, the explosion occurred at around 10:30 pm on Saturday night in a plastic bucket filled with firecrackers while the train was en route to Howrah from Amritsar. Four passengers, including a woman, were injured in the incident. 

GRP Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Singh said that all the injured were taken to Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital. 

Preliminary investigation suggests that the explosion took place in a plastic bucket, which contained some firecrackers, in the general compartment of the train, he said. Samples will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. Further investigation into the incident is underway, Singh said.

Four workers die after being hit by Kerala Express

Earlier on November 2, four sanitary workers, including two women from Tamil Nadu, were killed after being hit by the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express near Shoranur Railway Station, the Railway police said.

The New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram train struck the workers around 3.05 pm while they were clearing garbage from the railway track near Shoranur bridge, located a few km from the railway station.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Four workers die after being hit by Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express train

Also Read: Four passengers injured as Rohtak-Delhi train catches fire; police, FSL team on spot | VIDEO

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement