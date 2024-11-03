Four, including woman, injured in explosion in Howrah Mail coach in Punjab's Fatehgarh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Explosion in train: At least four passengers were injured after an explosion took place in a general coach of the Howrah Mail near Sirhind railway station in Fatehgarh district of Punjab, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said on Sunday.

Explosion due to firecrackers

According to the officials, the explosion occurred at around 10:30 pm on Saturday night in a plastic bucket filled with firecrackers while the train was en route to Howrah from Amritsar. Four passengers, including a woman, were injured in the incident.

GRP Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Singh said that all the injured were taken to Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the explosion took place in a plastic bucket, which contained some firecrackers, in the general compartment of the train, he said. Samples will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. Further investigation into the incident is underway, Singh said.

Four workers die after being hit by Kerala Express

Earlier on November 2, four sanitary workers, including two women from Tamil Nadu, were killed after being hit by the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express near Shoranur Railway Station, the Railway police said.

The New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram train struck the workers around 3.05 pm while they were clearing garbage from the railway track near Shoranur bridge, located a few km from the railway station.

