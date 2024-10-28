Four passengers injured as Rohtak-Delhi train catches fire; Police, FSL team on spot | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The incident occurred in the Rohtak-Delhi train.

In a tragic incident, an explosion under mysterious circumstances occurred on a passenger train travelling from Rohtak to Delhi leading to a fire in one of the train's coaches. As per the information, the incident occurred on Monday and the blast left four passengers severely injured. They were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment. Both the Railway Police and local police arrived at the scene following the incident, inspecting the site along with a forensic team from Delhi to gather essential evidence.

Explosion near Sampla station

The blast reportedly took place shortly after the train departed from Rohtak station at around 4:20 pm, as it approached Sampla Station. The sudden explosion in a coach led to a chaotic scene, and the train was immediately halted while the train operator informed the station master. Local police at Sampla and Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers from Rohtak rushed to assist and took the injured to a nearby hospital.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Cause of the explosion

Preliminary investigations suggest the explosion may have resulted from a passenger carrying a large quantity of sulfur and potash in a plastic bag, which accidentally ignited and caused a fire inside the coach. Video footage from the scene shows smoke filling the coach and seats engulfed in flames. Meanwhile, bomb disposal teams from Delhi were also notified, and the train was halted for some time as authorities conducted inspections before eventually allowing it to continue to Delhi. The police are closely investigating the incident to determine further details.

ALSO READ: Good news for Bihar travellers! Railway rolls out Diwali and Chhath Puja special trains | FULL LIST