  Four workers die after being hit by Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express train

Four workers die after being hit by Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express train

The workers, contracted by the Railways for sanitation duties, were thrown from the track due to the collision's impact. While three bodies were retrieved from the area, efforts are being made to locate the fourth, which is suspected to have fallen into the Bharathapuzha River, police said.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Palakkad Updated on: November 02, 2024 18:40 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Four workers die after being hit by Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express train.

Kerala: Four sanitary workers, including two women from Tamil Nadu, were killed after being hit by the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express near Shoranur Railway Station today (November 2), the Railway police said.

The New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram train struck the workers around 3.05 pm while they were clearing garbage from the railway track near Shoranur bridge, located a few kilometers from the railway station.

A team from the Railway Police reached the spot.

"The workers may not have noticed the approaching train, which resulted in the accident, but further investigations are underway," said an officer with Shoranur Railway Police.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

 
