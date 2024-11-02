Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Four workers die after being hit by Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express train.

Kerala: Four sanitary workers, including two women from Tamil Nadu, were killed after being hit by the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express near Shoranur Railway Station today (November 2), the Railway police said.

The New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram train struck the workers around 3.05 pm while they were clearing garbage from the railway track near Shoranur bridge, located a few kilometers from the railway station.

A team from the Railway Police reached the spot.

"The workers may not have noticed the approaching train, which resulted in the accident, but further investigations are underway," said an officer with Shoranur Railway Police.

More details are awaited in this regard.