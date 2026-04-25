One dead, three injured in explosion at firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Theni

Chennai:

A tragic explosion at a licensed firecracker manufacturing unit near Cumbum in Tamil Nadu's Theni district claimed one life and left three others seriously injured on Saturday, police officials confirmed. The incident has once again raised concerns over safety measures in such high-risk workplaces.

According to initial findings, the blast took place at around 10 am on the outskirts of the town when workers were involved in mixing chemicals used for making firecrackers. The process, known for its volatility, is suspected to have triggered the explosion, though the exact cause is yet to be established.

What did the police say?

Police said one worker died instantly due to the impact of the blast. Three others sustained serious burn injuries and were rushed to the Government Theni Medical College and Hospital for urgent medical care. Their condition is reported to be critical.

25 killed in Virudhunagar firecracker unit blast

Earlier on April 19, as many as 25 people were killed in a powerful explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit in Kattanarpatti village in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu, police said. The explosion occurred at the 'Vanaja' fireworks factory owned by one Muthumanickam, in Kattanarpatti. The accident was one of the deadliest industrial disasters in the region in recent years.

The place is located within the Vachakarapatti police station limits. The unit is reportedly licensed by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), Nagpur. Eight workers, mostly women, are critically injured with 60 per cent burn injuries.

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