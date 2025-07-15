Exclusive Insight: The legal battle surrounding Nimisha Priya in Yemen Yemeni officials have delayed the planned execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya on Tuesday. Now, in an exclusive conversation with India TV, Supreme Court advocate Deepa Joseph has explained how the postponement of the execution has given them a ray of hope to save Nimisha's life.

New Delhi:

It appears that every attempt to help Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who is in Yemen awaiting a death sentence, is failing, but still, there's a little ray of hope, according to Deepa Joseph, who is Vice Chairperson of the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council. Nimisha Priya is charged with the 2017 murder of a Yemeni national. When the Supreme Court heard her case, the government stated that all efforts had been made to preserve Nimisha Priya. According to authorities, it would be challenging to spare Nimisha Priya from death, considering the gravity of the charges against her. However, Yemeni officials have delayed the planned execution, according to sources on Tuesday.

Regarding the hanging of Nimisha Priya, her family, various political parties and many organisations have appealed to the Indian government to try to save her through diplomatic efforts.

What do the Yemeni court documents say?

According to Yemeni court documents, in July 2017, Nimisha Priya allegedly drugged and killed her local business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi. According to the court, after killing Mahdi, Nimisha Priya, with the help of another nurse, chopped his body into pieces and then dumped the pieces in an underground tank.

Sources said that after the murder of Mahdi came to light, Nimisha was arrested, and she confessed to the murder in one of her statements. After this, a lower court in Sana, the capital of Yemen, sentenced her to death. Nimisha's family challenged the court's decision in the Supreme Court of Yemen, but the appeal was rejected, and Nimisha's death sentence was upheld. Sources said that after this, Nimisha appealed to the President of Yemen for mercy, but he refused to grant a pardon. A source said, "The family of the deceased Talal Abdo Mahdi is not even ready to take blood money, i.e., money in exchange for death. All legal efforts were made for Nimisha Priya, but the allegations against her were so serious that all efforts have failed."

After the latest decision of Yemen authorities to postpone the execution of Nimisha Priya, we spoke to Deepa Joseph, who is the Vice Chairperson of the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council.

When we asked about her thoughts on the Yemeni authorities' decision to postpone Nimisha Priya's execution, which was originally set for July 16, Advocate Deepa Joseph said, "The postponement of Nimisha Priya's execution for the next few months has given us new hope. It gave us a crucial opportunity to continuously put effort into saving her life." She also said, "This decision is the result of the united effort of the legal team, humanitarian advocates, spiritual leaders and supporters from around the world who believe in compassion and second chances."

With the execution now deferred, what is the current status of Nimisha Priya's case as of today?

Deepa Joseph said, "The day of execution is temporarily relieved. Now we are in a more sensitive phase, it is time to reach a more lawful and peaceful settlement with the victim's family and the Yemeni law, which is Shariat (Sharia) law that imposes a negotiation for blood money."

She said that their priority is to use the limited time to finalise the settlement and secure a permanent resolution.

How has Nimisha Priya's family responded to the fundraising efforts for the blood money?

"Actually, we have collected the money with a clear and honest purpose. Firstly, we didn't collect the money as "blood money"; we have collected 40,000 USD to facilitate the victim's family in Yemen, which is for customs clearance (traditional purpose)."

In October 2020, we formally established the Save Nimisha Priya Action Council to coordinate our expanding efforts. It developed into the case's main diplomatic, humanitarian, and legal force. With special appreciation to Marunadan Malayali, who was instrumental in rallying the people and media, we started a public crowdfunding effort.

In January 2025, the second instalment was finally authorised and dispatched. The victim's family was then paid USD 1 million by Samuel Jerom Bhaskar as Diyah (blood money), the last legal clause allowed by Yemeni law to obtain a pardon. Regretfully, a formal pardon has not yet been granted, and the victim's family has not accepted the offer.

How did you initially become involved in Nimisha Priya's case?

Deepa Joseph said, "As a woman, a human and also as a Supreme Court lawyer, it morally compelled me to act on the matter." She also said, "I started looking after the case from 2019 and eventually got involved legally and emotionally; I met Nimisha's family, her mother, her husband and daughter."

"I worked closely with Samuel Jerom Bhaskar, a Gulf-based humanitarian, who initially made the public aware of Nimisha's situation."

Are you currently in contact with Nimisha Priya, and if so, how is she coping?

"Yes, I am currently in contact with Nimisha through WhatsApp chatting. She is serving jail inmates. She is very bold; she is keeping hope through prayers only."

What are your hopes and expectations for the resolution of Nimisha Priya's situation going forward?

"I hope we will definitely do something to save her life, and she will be back in Kerala, reunited with her family."

Lastly, she especially thanked Samuel Jerom Bhaskar, Ambassador Dr Chandra Mauli, Babu John and others who worked hard to postpone the execution.

