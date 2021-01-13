Image Source : PTI Ex-TMC MP KD Singh arrested by ED in money laundering case

In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday has arrested former Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP KD Singh in a money laundering case..

"The agency has arrested Singh in connection with money laundering probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)," An ED official said.

The official also said that he will be produced in a court later in the day.

In June 2019, the ED had attached assets worth over Rs 239 crore belonging to a firm linked to Singh. It has been alleged that the Ponzi case in which Singh’s firm is being probed is pegged around Rs 1900 crore.

