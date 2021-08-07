J&K: Encounter breaks out in Budgam, one terrorist killed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An encounter broke out in the Mochwa area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

One unidentified terrorist was killed after an encounter broke out in the Mochwa area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday morning. Security forces launched a search operation in the Mochuwa area of Budgam district following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

One AK 47 rifle and one pistol were recovered from the spot. As of now, the security forces are present on the spot and further operations are underway.

"#Budgam Encounter Update: One unidentified #terrorist killed. One AK 47 rifle and one pistol recovered. #Search going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

On Friday evening, in a separate incident in the Union Territory, two people were injured in a blast that occurred in the Banihal area of Ramban district, according to Jammu and Kashmir police.

"One terrorist was killed in the encounter. An AK assault rifle and one pistol were recovered from the slain terrorist," the official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he said, adding the search operation in the area is going on. Further investigations by the police is underway.

