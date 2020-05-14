Thursday, May 14, 2020
     
Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Kulgam

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Yarmrach village of Yaripora belt in South kashmir's Kulgam district. Meanwhile, the firing has stopped and search operation is underway.

May 14, 2020
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Yarmrach village of Yaripora belt in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. Meanwhile, the firing has stopped and search operation is underway. Two to three militants are believed to be trapped. 

More details awaited. 

 

