'No evidence of gunshot injury': Delhi Police on viral claims that a protester sustained gunshot injuries

New Delhi:

Amid viral claims that a protester sustained gunshot injuries during the July 20 protest held in New Delhi, Delhi Police denied the claims, saying, "MLC records a lacerated wound in front of the right tragus, with the nature of injury described as blunt. As per doctor's opinion, it is simple injury and there is no evidence of gunshot injury."

"Therefore, the claim of gunshot injury is not supported by the medical findings on the MLC. The public is advised to verify information through authentic sources before sharing such claims," Delhi Police in a post on X said.

Delhi Police asks X to remove 'defamatory' posts

Earlier today, Delhi Police wrote to X in connection with a complaint alleging that "derogatory, malicious and defamatory content" targeting constitutional authorities was being circulated on the platform during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protests.

In its communication, the police asked X to immediately remove the alleged posts or videos and sought complete account details of the users who uploaded the content, including their names, addresses, contact information, email IDs, and login/logout records with date and time stamps.

The police also requested the platform to preserve all data related to the alleged content for future investigation, share any additional information that could aid the probe, and furnish a certificate under Section 63(4) of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Remove abusive posts on PM Modi: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police had also directed several social media platforms to remove posts and videos containing offensive and abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that were uploaded during the student protests at Jantar Mantar and the violence linked to the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march. Several posts using abusive language against the Prime Minister surfaced across various social media platforms during the protests and subsequent violence in the national capital.

Delhi Police officials said its social media monitoring team has been continuously monitoring to identify objectionable content linked to the protests. Whenever such posts are detected, notices are issued to the concerned social media intermediaries, directing them to remove the content. Police said several abusive comments and videos targeting the Prime Minister have already been removed from platforms following notices issued by the force.

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Delhi Police asks X to remove 'defamatory' posts targeting constitutional heads during CJP protests