Explore possibility of giving employment under MGNREGA projects: Gehlot

The Rajasthan government will explore employment opportunities in various projects under the MGNREGA schemes for the workers who have been rendered jobless due the COVID-19 triggered lockdown. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that a large number of workers were left unemployed during the lockdown and instructed officials to explore possibility to employ them in projects under PHED, water resources and energy under MGNREGA.

Reviewing drinking water supply situation in the state through videoconferencing, Gehlot said the water requirement will increase in the summer and instructed officials to expedite the repair of hand pumps and tube wells in the state.

Public Health and Engineering Minister Dr. BD Kalla said special instructions have been given for transport of drinking water under SDRF in four districts -- Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur and Hanumangarh.

Besides, efforts are also being made to complete schemes approved under the Jal Jeevan Mission in time.

