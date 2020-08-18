Image Source : PTI Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa resigns, will join Asian Development Bank as VP

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, tipped as the next in line to head the poll panel has resigned on Tuesday. As per reports, Lavasa will join the Philippines-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) next month at the post of vice-president.

He has submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind and has requested to be relieved on August 31, 13 days from now.

There is, however, no confirmation on whether the resignation has been accepted by the President or not.

The ADB had announced Lavasa's appointment on July 15. “He has extensive experience in public-private partnerships and infrastructure development at the state and federal levels, with deep knowledge on public policy and the role of the private sector,” last month’s press statement had said.

