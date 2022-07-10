Follow us on Image Source : PTI Eid Ul Adha 2022: PM Modi, President Kovind greet people on holy occasion

Eid-Ul-Adha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, among other leaders extended wishes on the holy ocassion of Eid-Ul-Adha or Bakra Eid today (July 10). While PM Modi wished that the festival inspires everyone to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind, President Kovind called the festival a symbol of sacrifice and human service.

"Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind," PM Modi tweeted.

"Greetings to all the countrymen, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters, on the occasion of Eid-Uz-Zuha. The festival‍ is a symbol of sacrifice and human service. Let us take this occasion to resolve‍ to dedicate ourselves to the service of mankind and work for the prosperity and overall development of the country," tweeted President Kovind.

Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on July 10 this year, is a holy occasion also called the 'festival of sacrifice' and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Every year, the date changes as it's based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar.

It is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

