Eid 2021: Maharashtra government releases guidelines for celebrations, Details

The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations amid rising Covid-19 cases. The government has urged people to celebrate the festival in a simple manner and advised against taking out processions and congregating in view of COVID-19 and the curbs enforced in the state.

Ramzan, the holy month of Muslims, began on April 13. Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month, will be celebrated either on May 13 or May 14 depending upon sighting of moon.

Eid Celebrations Guidelines in Maharashtra

Muslims should offer prayers or have iftar (evening meals) inside their homes and not gather at mosques or public places given the spread of the respiratory disease. Community members should not come together to offer namaz inside mosques or on open places. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other local administrations have allotted time slots within which the people should make Eid-ul-Fitr related purchases. People should not gather or come together to make purchases beyond the said time slots. Since section 144 of the CrPC, banning assembly of five or more people at one spot, and night curfew have been imposed in the state to stem the COVID-19 spread. Hawkers should not set up stalls along roads and people should not roam outside without any valid reason. No procession should be taken out and added religious, social, cultural and political programmes should not be organised. It is very necessary to observe social distancing norms, wear face masks and use hand sanitisers on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The government said since the places of worship are closed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, Muslim religious leaders, social workers and politicians should spread awareness among the people about celebrating the festival in a simple manner.

