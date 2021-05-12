Eid 2021: Maharashtra government releases guidelines for celebrations, Details

The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations amid rising Covid-19 cases. The government has urged people to celebrate the festival in a simple manner and advised against taking out processions and congregating in view of COVID-19 and the curbs enforced in the state.
Ramzan, the holy month of Muslims, began on April 13. Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month, will be celebrated either on May 13 or May 14 depending upon sighting of moon.
Eid Celebrations Guidelines in Maharashtra
- Muslims should offer prayers or have iftar (evening meals) inside their homes and not gather at mosques or public places given the spread of the respiratory disease.
- Community members should not come together to offer namaz inside mosques or on open places.
- The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other local administrations have allotted time slots within which the people should make Eid-ul-Fitr related purchases.
- People should not gather or come together to make purchases beyond the said time slots.
- Since section 144 of the CrPC, banning assembly of five or more people at one spot, and night curfew have been imposed in the state to stem the COVID-19 spread.
- Hawkers should not set up stalls along roads and people should not roam outside without any valid reason.
- No procession should be taken out and added religious, social, cultural and political programmes should not be organised.
- It is very necessary to observe social distancing norms, wear face masks and use hand sanitisers on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The government said since the places of worship are closed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, Muslim religious leaders, social workers and politicians should spread awareness among the people about celebrating the festival in a simple manner.