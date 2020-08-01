Eid al-Adha celebrated under cloud of coronavirus; people come out cautiously | Photos

Image Source : AP A young Muslim wears a face mask to protect against coronavirus as Muslims gather to pray at Minhaj-ul-Quran Mosque, at the start of Eid al-Adha, in London, Friday, July 31, 2020. Britain’s health secretary is defending the government’s abrupt re-imposition of restrictions on social life across a swath of northern England. Matt Hancock says it's important to clamp down quickly on new outbreaks of COVID-19. The affected region has a large Muslim population, and the restrictions come prior to the Eid al-Adha holiday starting on Friday.

Eid al-Adha — The Festival of Sacrifice — is a holy occasion for Muslims. It is celebrated worldwide on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and last month of the Muslim lunar calendar. It is believed to be the second major Muslim festival after Eid al-Fitr, a festival that marks the end of the holy Ramadan.

In 2020 Eid al-Adha is being celebrated under the cloud of coronavirus as the pandemic has already infected over 16 million people worldwide.

Several countries including India have a standing ban on social gatherings in light of the outbreak. Like most other festivals in the time of coronavirus, Eid al-Adha had a low key celebration in India.

Photos and videos emerged of people praying at mosques while still maintaining social distancing norms. In Delhi's Jama Masjid, a police personnel can be seen checking the thermal temperature of everyone who is entering the mosque.

