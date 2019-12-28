Editors Guild slams Amit Malviya for his Twitter poll on Rajdeep Sardesai

A file photo of Editors Guild President Shekhar Gupta

The Editors Guild of India on Saturday objected to the Twitter poll carried out by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Information and Technology Cell head Amit Malviya, wherein the leader asked the social media users if journalist Rajdeep Sardesai should handle the “PR for ISIS (Islamic State).”

In a strong-worded statement, the peak body of Indian editors labelled the Twitter poll as “tasteless” for questioning the integrity and patriotism of Rajdeep Sardesai.

“The Editors Guild has noted with deep dismay and concern the deplorable act of Amit Malviya, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Information and Technology Cell, in which he conducted an offensive, McCarthyist social media ‘poll’ on noted journalist Rajdeep Sardesai,” the statement said.

The Editors Guild further said that such a poll by the national head of the BJP raised questions on the party’s commitment to a “healthy debate and dissent without allowing disagreement to degenerate into abuse.”

The Editors Guild of India has issued a statement pic.twitter.com/dFrGYuTYJq — Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) December 28, 2019

“The Guild urges Mr Malviya to immediately withdraw the so-called Twitter poll, and the BJP to caution him strongly,” it said. Malviya had on Friday tweeted out the poll to his 3.62 lakh followers, triggered by Sardesai’s observations on the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“At every anti CAA rally, I have spotted only the tricolour and pics of Mahatma Gandhi.. at pro CAA rallies, the saffron flag is seen along with the tricolour.. think about it.. Have a good Friday,” Sardesai had written on his Twitter.

At every anti CAA rally, I have spotted only the tricolor and pics of Mahatma Gandhi.. at pro CAA rallies, the saffron flag is seen along with the tricolour.. think about it.. have a good Friday.. — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 27, 2019

The remarks didn’t go down well with Malviya, who wrote, “When one sees imaginary tri-colours and pictures of Mahatma in protests cheered and led by Islamist slogans, leading to violence, destruction of public property & Temples, then they must be called out for their bigotry. Are these people willfully blind or have their PR glasses on?” (sic) the BJP IT Cell chief had tweeted in response.

When one sees imaginary tricolors and pictures of Mahatma in protests cheered and led by Islamist slogans, leading to violence, destruction of public property & Temples, then they must be called out for their bigotry.



Are these people willfully blind or have their PR glasses on? https://t.co/zJswVjpJBE pic.twitter.com/TnEs2QpMVv — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 27, 2019

After the Guild’s statement, Sardesai expressed gratitude to the body for backing him on the matter.

“I am grateful to the Editors Guild and fellow journalists for their support. Let me reiterate: I bear zero ill will to Amit Malviya: really do hope we can end toxic name-calling and libel. Time for samvaad: I will be sending a copy of my new book to Mr Malviya as a NY gift!” the scribe remarked.