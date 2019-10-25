Image Source : PTI ED challenges in SC bail granted by HC to Shivakumar in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate moved the Supreme Court Friday challenging the Delhi High Court decision granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

A lawyer associated with the case said that Special Leave Petition against the October 23 verdict giving relief to Shivakumar has been filed. He was arrested by the ED on September 3 and walked out of the Tihar Jail on Wednesday evening.

He was in Judicial custody as the trial court had denied him bail in the case. The High Court on Wednesday granted him bail saying he cannot tamper with the evidence as the documents are with the investigating agencies.

The ED had opposed his bail plea saying he was an influential person and he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses if released.

Shivakumar, a 7-time MLA in Karnataka, was booked along with Haumanthaiah -- an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi-- and others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case was based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores or rupees.

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associate S K Sharma of indulging in transactions involving huge amounts of unaccounted money on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.