Bank loan fraud case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 cr of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached in London, Dubai and India assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, his family members and companies, said the Central probe agency officials on Wednesday. The actions were taken as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud, they added.
The attached properties include 17 residential flats, bungalows and commercial premises, the officials said.
Located in London, Dubai and various cities in India, these properties are in the name of various companies like Jetair Private Limited and Jet Enterprises Private Limited, Goyal, his wife Anita, and son Nivaan, the federal agency said in a statement.
Goyal, 74, was arrested by the ED on September 1 and the agency filed a charge sheet against him on Tuesday before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai.
ED files chargesheet
