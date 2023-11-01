Bank loan fraud case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 cr of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, others

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached in London, Dubai and India assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, his family members and companies, said the Central probe agency officials on Wednesday. The actions were taken as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud, they added.

The attached properties include 17 residential flats, bungalows and commercial premises, the officials said.

Located in London, Dubai and various cities in India, these properties are in the name of various companies like Jetair Private Limited and Jet Enterprises Private Limited, Goyal, his wife Anita, and son Nivaan, the federal agency said in a statement.

Goyal, 74, was arrested by the ED on September 1 and the agency filed a charge sheet against him on Tuesday before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai.

ED files chargesheet

Meanwhile on Tuesday, The ED filed a chargesheet against Goyal and five others in the alleged fraud of Rs 538 crore at the Canara Bank. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road jail. The chargesheet against Goyal and others was filed in a court here, which is likely to take cognisance of it on Wednesday, a lawyer linked to the case said.

The money laundering case stems from the first information report (FIR) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former company executives of the now-grounded private airline in connection with the alleged fraud case.

Latest India News