ECHS facilities: Unmarried disabled sons eligible for service even after attaining 25 years of age

In a relief to the members of the Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), now the sons who are unmarried and disabled can avail the facilities even after attaining 25 years.

Till now unmarried permanently disabled and financially dependent sons of ECHS beneficiaries after attaining the age of 25 years are not considered dependant and hence were not eligible.

Since January 1, 2020, the CGHS has declared such sons of CGHS beneficiaries who have become disabled after attaining the age of 25 years, dependant and hence eligible for availing CGHS benefits subject to fulfilment of conditions laid down in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Now it has been decided by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) to similarly treat unmarried permanently disabled and financially dependent sons of ECHS beneficiaries who have become disabled after attaining the age of 25 years as dependant and hence eligible for availing benefits under ECHS subject to fulfilment of conditions laid down in the MoHFW OM of May 7, 2018.

Reimbursement of one pulse oximeter per family allowed under ECHS to fight COVID-19

As measuring of oxygen saturation level is one of the most important parameters for monitoring the health of COVID-19 patients, Ministry of Defence (MoD), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DSEW) has decided to reimburse the cost of pulse oximeter purchased by the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) beneficiaries subject to the following conditions:

The ECHS beneficiaries who have been tested positive for COVID-19 infection are permitted to purchase one pulse oximeter per family. In other words, in case there are more than one COVID positive cases in a family of ECHS beneficiary, they can claim reimbursement only for one pulse oximeter. The reimbursement shall be claimed as per actual cost of pulse oximeter, subject to a ceiling of Rs 1,200.

When the ECHS was introduced in 2002, healthcare benefits were provided for dependent children of ex-servicemen till the age of 25 years. The age limit was not applicable to physically or mentally disabled children who were unable to earn livelihood and such dependants were granted lifetime healthcare entitlement.

In February, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has struck down the change in policy that had denied healthcare to such affected patients.

