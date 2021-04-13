Bengal polls 2021: EC warns Suvendu Adhikari for making derogatory remarks at Nandigram rally

Image Source : PTI EC warns Suvendu Adhikari for making derogatory remarks at Nandigram rally

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a warning to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari over a speech delivered in Nandigram in last month. The poll body has asked Adhikari to refrain from making derogatory remarks against any political leader.

The ECI had on April 8 earlier issued a notice to Adhikari on the basis of a complaint filed by CPI-ML leader Kavita Krishnan. Kavita in her in her complaint had claimed that Adhikari delivered a "hate speech" in Nandigram on March 29. Adhikari had allegedly made references to one 'Begum', a veiled dig at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, during a rally.

Responding to the ECI notice, Adhikari had said that he never made any personal attack against any politician and that he didn't violate the Model Code of Conduct. The ECI, however, found that Adhikari violated Para (2) and (3) of the MCC.

Adhikari, a TMC turncoat, is seeking re-election from Nandigram seat. Nandigram is a stronghold of Adhikari. He became a Minister in the Banerjee-led state Cabinet after 2016 win. He quit the TMC last December and sided with the saffron party. Banerjee is contesting against Adhikari from here this election.

Earlier today, the ECI barred BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours for his remarks involving the central forces over Sitalkuchi violence. The poll body aldo issued a notice to Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh asking him to explain his stand on remarks made on Cooch Behar violence incident.

READ MORE: BJP leader Rahul Sinha barred from campaigning for two days, Dilip Ghosh gets EC notice

