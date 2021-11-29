Earthquake hits Tamil Nadu's Vellore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Earthquake hits Tamil Nadu

Highlights A 3.6 magnitude earthquake rocked Tamil Nadu's Vellore.

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the depth of the quake was 25 km.

So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale was felt in Tamil Nadu's Vellore on Monday. The quake was reported at 4.17 am with its epicentre at a depth of 59 km west-southwest of Vellore, Tamil Nadu, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The depth of the quake was 25 km. So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.

Earlier on Friday, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked the northeast region, including Assam and Mizoram.

The tremors were also felt in many parts of West Bengal, officials said, adding, there has been no report of loss of life or damage to property so far.

The jolts were experienced in several places in Assam, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura, as well as in West Bengal, including Kolkata, Alipurduar, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts, officials said.

