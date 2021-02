Image Source : PTI Earthquake hits Manipur

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude on the Richter scale was felt in Manipur on Tuesday. The quake was recorded at 5.45 pm with its epicentre 66 km south-southeast of Moirang, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The depth of the quake was 94 km.

So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.

