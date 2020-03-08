Image Source : PTI e-taxies to help Delhi breathe better

At a time when India is battling air pollution, especially in the national capital and adjoining Ghaziabad, which have been designated as one of the most polluted cities across the globe as studies suggest, Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, is soon to launch an App-based Electric Vehicle (EV) cab services called 'Evera' in Delhi-NCR. Focused on offering affordable, clean and comfortable rides to consumers, Evera offers one-of its kind, 100 per cent electric cab service in the city.

The cab service provider Prakriti has entered a partnership with Tata Motors to soon deploy 500 Tigor Electric Vehicles in Delhi-NCR. The company in association with Tata Power is setting up 30 slow chargers and five fast chargers in Delhi-NCR, the largest charging infrastructure in India currently, that will enable the taxi drivers to charge the batteries of the car at 35 charging points across the city at places like Greater Kailash, Khan Market, Moti Bagh, Connaught Place, Chanakya Puri and Jor Bagh.

According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency of the Indian Government, the volatile crude oil sector contributes an estimated 142 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, out of which 123 million tonnes is contributed by the road transport segment alone. Therefore, these Electric cabs, which emit zero carbon dioxide during their lifespan, will help curb air pollution and the city will eventually be able to breathe easy without worrying about toxic fumes from the exhaust pipes.

Recently Prakriti E-Mobility also participated in the Auto EXpo 2020 as their mobility partner.

Unlike its competitor in the market, Evera facilitates zero cancellation charges. The cab driver cannot cancel the trip, like other app-based taxi services.

The electronics transport is the future in India as it also helps control the demand and consumption of imported crude oil. Bureau of Energy Efficiency says the transport sector, at present, accounts for 18 per cent of total energy consumption in India. This translates to an estimated 94 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE) energy. The Central government emphasises on the usage of EVs keeping in view the climate change commitments and reduce emission intensity by 33 - 35 per cent by 2030 from 2005 levels. Cab services like Evera can be seen as one step ahead in this direction.

