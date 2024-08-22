Durga Puja 2024: Air India announces more flights to Kolkata to handle festival rush

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Air India flight.

Durga Puja 2024: Air India today (August 22) announced that it will operate additional flights to Kolkata from four major cities during Durga Puja to meet greater travel demands. Starting September 20, the airline will operate daily flights to Kolkata from Bengaluru and Hyderabad for nearly a month. The additional flight from Mumbai to Kolkata will begin on September 25.

The airline also increased the frequency to Kolkata from Delhi from August 15. With these additions, Air India increased frequency on the Delhi-Kolkata route from 28 weekly to 35 weekly flights, and on the Mumbai-Kolkata route it will increase from 21 weekly to 28 weekly, the statement said.

More details are awaited in this regard.

