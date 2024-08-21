Air India introduces wireless inflight entertainment service in its aircraft: Know all about it

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Air India's new inflight entertainment service is known as 'Vista'

Air India announced on Wednesday that it has begun offering a wireless inflight entertainment service called 'Vista' on its existing wide-body aircraft. This initiative is part of the airline's ongoing efforts to address passenger complaints regarding glitches and non-functional inflight entertainment systems in some of its planes. The Tata Group-owned airline is currently in the process of retrofitting its older fleet and inducting new aircraft.

'Vista', which has recently been introduced across Air India's existing wide-body fleet, will soon be available on the airline's narrow-body planes as well. However, the service will not be offered on the newly-inducted Boeing 777 (B777) and Airbus A350 (A350) aircraft, which are equipped with a new inflight entertainment system, according to an official release.

What is wireless inflight entertainment service?

The introduction of 'Vista' aims to provide passengers with uninterrupted entertainment options until the retrofit of the older aircraft is complete. Passengers using 'Vista' can stream content directly on their personal electronic devices, and the service also includes a live map display for flight tracking. The service is compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS devices, ensuring a seamless entertainment experience across multiple platforms. Air India's current operational fleet consists of 140 aircraft, and the new service is expected to enhance the overall passenger experience during this transitional phase.

Air India Express launches six new daily flights

Meanwhile, Air India Express has also launched six new daily flights, including from Chennai and Kolkata, as the airline strengthens its domestic network. The new flights include two from Kolkata, three from Chennai and the first direct flight on the Guwahati–Jaipur sector, the statement said last week. The new flights were introduced on the Chennai-Bhubaneswar, Chennai-Bagdogra, Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata-Varanasi, Kolkata-Guwahati, and Guwahati-Jaipur sectors, the statement said.

The Kolkata-Varanasi flight will take off at 7:40 am and reach Varanasi at 9:05 am, while the return flight will take off from Varanasi at 9.40 am and land in Kolkata at 11.10 am daily. The Kolkata-Guwahati flight will leave at 12.10 pm and land in Guwahati at 1.25 pm, while the return flight will leave Guwahati at 1.55 pm and reach Kolkata at 4.35 pm, daily.

(With PTI inputs)

